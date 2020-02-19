Spooked by reverse swing of escalator

Mumbai: Two people were reportedly injured after the escalator on Platform No. 3 of Andheri railway station started moving in the reverse direction on Tuesday morning.

The injured were taken to the Emergency Medical Room (EMR) at the station for treatment. Western Railway officials said they would be working to resolve the issue of malfunctioning escalators at stations.

Around 50-odd passengers were on the escalator going down, when to their horror, the escalator began moving upwards and came to an abrupt halt only when a commuter had the presence of mind to press the emergency button. For a few moments, there was sheer panic and a near stampede-like situation, with people falling over each other as they tried to get off.

“It was a scary situation as the escalator suddenly stopp-ed and began moving in the opposite direction. Some people were injured and taken to the EMR for treatment,” said a commuter.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), WR, said they were in the process of repairing 17 other problematic escalators at railway stations.