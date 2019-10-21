Spinal woes rose by 25% for corporate workforce: Doctors

Mumbai: Twenty five per cent of the corporate professionals who spend at least seven hours on desk jobs have reported complaints of spine problems, either from cervical including lumbar canal stenosis, and lower back pain.

The main attributed reason is poor workplace ergonomics and wrong sitting postures that lead to spinal problems in the longer run. Every fifth patient who seeks such treatment belonged to the age group of 30-50 years, which attributes to a 60 per cent rise in spinal related morbidity.

“Teenagers now prefer less physical activity and spend more time in front of digital screens. Though the numbers are less, if the situation remains the same, it is assured for a rapid increase in numbers,” said a senior doctor.

The elderly population accounts for more than 50 per cent of the spinal problems due to age related degeneration, including osteoporosis, arthritis, depleting calcium levels due to estrogen deficiency in post menopausal women, among many other reasons.

Contrary to the fact that backaches are a problem related to the increasing age, an increasing middle-aged population is now on the radar for such ailments. Prolonged aches without a treatment can also lead to problems in the spinal cord.

Dr Satnam Singh Chabhra, HOD, Neuro and Spine said that an incorrect ergonomics at the workplace is one of the primary reasons for developing spinal problems among young professionals. It adds a huge amount of pressure to the back muscles and spinal discs.

“Backbone and spinal problems were common among the elderly population, but now sedentary lifestyles and poor sitting postures have made youngsters visit medical consultants, which is a great matter of concern,” he said.

Approximately up to 95 per cent of patients with low back pain do not require any special diagnosis test during the first month of symptoms. There are few Red flag signs like ruptured disks that suggest serious underlying conditions, and if a person is experiencing the same, then it requires an evaluation on an urgent basis.

“An early treatment can solve the pain and the root cause of the problem within a short span of time, providing complete recovery. The risk of surgeries can be avoided with early diagnosis and proper treatment, thus helping a person live a better life without any complications,” said Dr Satnam.