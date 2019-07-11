SpiceJet technician who died in accident was mainstay of his family, says his trainer

<p><strong>Mumbai: </strong>Rohit Pandey, the SpiceJet technician who died in an accident during aircraft maintenance at Kolkata airport, was a bright student and the main earning member of his family, his former trainer said here on Wednesday.</p><p>Rohit (22) was killed after he got stuck between the hydraulic door flaps of the main landing gear of an aircraft during maintenance early on Wednesday. Praveen Vishwakarma, trainer at the Thakur Institute Of Aviation Technology, said he was shocked by the news. Describing Rohit as a bright student, Vishwakarma told PTI that he had got the job with SpiceJet in campus selection last year.</p><p> “During his three years at the institute, I found him to be very adept, especially in learning the ropes of maintenance,” he said. Rohit, resident of Poisar in Kandivali, had lost his father a few years ago. He has two sisters and his mother did odd jobs as the family's financial condition was not too good, Vishwakarma said.</p><p>“He was the sole hope for his family. Now he is gone,” he added. Teachers and students from the institute visited Rohit's house after learning about the tragedy.“We will do our best to help the family, but the company should also come forward to support them,” said Vishwakarma. </p><p>“Pandey was doing maintenance work in right hand main landing gear wheel well area of a Q400 aircraft.... Inadvertently, the main landing gear hydraulic door closed and he got stuck between the hydraulic door flaps,” SpiceJet said in a statement.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>