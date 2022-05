SpiceJet flight’s windshield found cracked, lands safely at Mumbai Airport | ANI

The SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft, which was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur), returned back to Mumbai Airport after the windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked.

As per the clarification by the SpiceJet Spokesperson, the pilot in command decided to return back to Mumbai after noticing the crack.

The Air traffic control (ATC) was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport, SpiceJet further added.