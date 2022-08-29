e-Paper Get App

SpiceJet aircraft's tyre bursts on landing at Mumbai Airport

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
File

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating a flight from Delhi to Mumbai suffered a tyre burst on landing at the city airport on Monday morning, according to TOI report.

Flight SG-8701 departed Delhi around 7.30am and touched down around 9 am on Mumbai airport's main runway 27.

The main runway had to be shut down for inspection after the incident. Two arrival flights were forced to carry out a go around.

Speaking on the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said: "The aircraft landed safely on runway 27. On landing, after vacating the runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported. Aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by the air traffic control. No abnormality was felt by the captain during landing. Passengers disembarked normally."

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to deregister two more B737 aircraft currently operating with cash-strapped SpiceJet.

article-image

