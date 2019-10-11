'Spent jail term in hospital': Ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma lands in controversy

Former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who is contesting the upcoming Maharashtra polls as Shiv Sena candidate, has landed up in a controversy. A video is doing rounds on social media in which Sharma is purpotedly seen saying he spent majority of his jail term in a hospital instead of a prison.
The 1983-batch state police service officer, who opted for voluntary retirement earlier this year, made this admission while addressing a rally in Nallasopara area of neighbouring Palghar district earlier this week. A purported video of his speech is making the rounds on social media.
In the video, Sharma is purportedly seen admitting that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is currently a Cabinet minister in the BJP-led state government, helped him during his difficult time. "During the tough period of my life, Shinde saheb helped me a lot...during the jail term of three-and-a-half years, I spent two-and-a-half years in hospital, it was only because of his help," he said.
After controversy broke out, Sharma released a video in which he clarified that he had spent two-and-a-half-months in hospital and that two-and-a-half-years was a slip of the tongue. He said that Shinde had just given him moral support and he was an MLA and not a minister then.
The former police officer, who has more than 100 encounters to his name, was arrested in an alleged fake encounter of Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya, a member of Chhota Rajan's gang, in 2006. He was awarded imprisonment for three-and-a-half years and later sacked by the state government from service in 2008. A sessions court in 2013 acquitted him in the case, and he was reinstated in the police force in 2017. Sharma, who was heading the anti-extortion cell of Thane police in his last posting, opted for voluntary retirement earlier this year.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)