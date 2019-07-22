Speeding car kills two in Navi Mumbai; driver escapes

Mumbai: An eight-year-old boy and a 30- year-old man were killed and five others injured after a speeding car lost control in Kamothe in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said Monday. The incident happened on an internal road in Sector 6 of the city at around 8pm on Sunday, an official said. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a swerving Skoda car ramming into several vehicles and then hitting pedestrians, two of whom died.

The video showed the car then speeding off. The official identified the deceased as Sarthak Chopde (8) and Vaibhav Gurav (30), both residents of Kamothe. "The five injured have been admitted in MGM Hospital here. Efforts are on to nab the driver of the car," the Kamothe police station official said.