Specil train for Delhi departs from Mumbai with over 1100 on board

Mumbai: Amid 50 days of lockdown, the Western Railway (WR) sent its first fully-air conditioned special train carrying 1,107 passengers from Mumbai Central for New Delhi at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-Delhi special train was one of the 15 pairs of special trains selected to assist peoples’ limited and urgent movement from various major places of the country.

This comes after the Indian Railways had announced the timings of 15 pairs of special trains (thirty trains) which started running from May 12. These special trains presently will have only air-conditioned classes i.e. First, Second & Third AC.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, said that Mumbai Central - NDLS was occupied by 1487 passengers, including 1107 from Mumbai Central, 97 from Surat, 83 from Vadodara, 23 from Ratlam and 177 from Kota stations.