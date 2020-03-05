Special train carrying Shiv Sainiks leaves for Ayodhya

The special 18-coach train has been booked for a return journey through the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), said an official.

The special train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, and Bhusawal in the state besides six other stops en route to enable Shiv Sainiks board it after Raut's appeal last month asking thousands to join their leader in Ayodhya.

This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after he was sworn in as CM on November 28, 2019.

Earlier, he made his first two-day visit to the temple town in November 2018 when two special trains had ferried Shiv Sainiks from Mumbai and Nashik.

The Shiv Sena had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and lauded the recent decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre to set up a trust to oversee the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram.