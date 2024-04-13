Special Train Announcement: WR To Run Trains Between Bandra Terminus To Gorakhpur, Udhana And Bhagalpur; Check Details Here

Representational Image | File

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand to clear extra rush of passengers, Western Railway has decided to run Special Trains on Special Fare.

Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur and Udhna - Bhagalpur stations. Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 9.15 pm and will reach Gorakhpur at 06.25 am on Monday. This train will run from 20th April, 2024 to 29th June, 2024.

Similarly, Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gorakhpur every Friday at 09.30 am and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 6.00 pm, the next day.

This train will run from 19th April, 2024 to 28th June, 2024.Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Gangapur City, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshah Nagar, Gonda, Basti & Khalilabad station in both directions.

Train No. 05054 will have an additional halt at Bayana station. This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09059 Udhna - Bhagalpur Special will depart from Udhna on Saturday, 13th April, 2024 at 2.25 pm & will reach Bhagalpur at 11.25 pm the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09060 Bhagalpur - Udhna Special will depart from Bhagalpur on Monday, 15th April, 2024 at 04.00 am & will arrive Udhna at 2.00 pm, the next day.

Read Also Indore: City Gets Summer Special Trains For Delhi And Patna

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jamalpur and Sultanganj station in both directions.This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

*The booking of Train No. 09059 will open from 13th April, 2024 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in*