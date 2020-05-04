Special ‘Shramik’ train leaves for UP with 1104 happy migrant labourers

After over a wait of more than one and half month, the migrant labourers were glad to get back their hometown by the special Shramik train arranged for them.

However, some of the migrant labourers were unhappy as they did not get a seat in the train as the train was fully packed and some of migrant’s verification too were not completed.

Ashishman Ojha, 27, who is a sales representative in a marketing company, whose hometown is in Gorakhpur said, "I along with my two friends left from our Bhiwandi home aty around 2 pm when they got the news. However, when we reached Narpoli police station and waited until 11 pm for our document verification and medical checkup, but the procedure could not be completed due to the long queues."

Jaysingh Yadav, 30, who is a powerloom worker in Bhiwandi said, "I had come to Bhiwandi for a year and lived with my brother in law and sister in Bhiwandi. I was forced to live there due to the nationwide lockdown. I had gone to the police station for verification but the queue was too long. I will try in the next batch to get back home town".

Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector from Narpoli police station said, "Nearly 500 to 600 migrants gathered outside railway station. We told them whose verification was done those persons will be allowed to sit in the train. The remaining migrants had back to their home in Mumbai. Henceforth, the online procedure is being conducted for migrants registration form".

The train was arranged to leave from Bhiwandi Road and go directly to Gorakhpur station without stops. We had appealed to all corporators in Bhiwandi to ensure that only those with an Aadhaar card certifying that they hail from Gorakhpur apply for a seat. The applicants were informed that if they did not hail from Gorakhpur, they would be sent back to Bhiwandi", police, said.