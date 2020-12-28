Special round-1 for FYJC admission: Cut-offs remain high

Cut-offs have remained high as the merit list under special round-1 for First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission was declared on Monday. Over 59,322 students have been allotted seats in special round-1, which was the first round with reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

Out of 59,322 students, 35,423 students have been allotted seats under Commerce, 18,819 under Science, 4,487 under Arts and 593 under HSVC (Vocational) stream for FYJC. A total of 1,48,386 vacant seats were available for the special round-1 in 844 junior colleges in Mumbai region, according to the state School Education Department on the FYJC admission portal https://11thadmission.org.in.

Students, who have been allotted seats, can secure admissions online in respective junior colleges from December 29 to 6 pm on December 31, 2020. Junior colleges will then upload a vacancy list on January 1, 2021, after the completion of the special round. The admission process further will be declared thereafter by the department as per the requirement.

This special round-1 was the first round where students of Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category or Maratha quota were allowed to seek admission under EWS category with a 10 per cent seat reservation, as per the state cabinet’s decision.

Students who were restricted in previous general merit rounds were allowed to participate in this special round, wherein they could select college preferences and update their application form and edit college preferences. Cut-offs remained high in the special round as seats in junior colleges were almost full.