Special drive against bike thefts: 16 held, 28 bikes recovered

Mumbai: Police have arrested 16 people and recovered 28 bikes in a major crackdown against bike thefts in Mumbai's suburbs. As a part of this special drive started by Dr D Swami, deputy commissioner of police (zone 12), Vanrai police arrested two history sheeters on Monday and have recovered five motorcycles from them.

Police said that the arrested duo had several cases of bike thefts registered against them, in over 10 different police stations.

According to police, the four wanted history sheeters identified as Shadab Shaikh alias Charbi (19), Imran Khan (19), Sidharth Kasbe (19) and Gurfan Mehendi Hasan (29), have been arrested. Apart from these four accused, police arrested 12 others who would steal vehicles for a joyride and then abandon them after finishing the fuel.

DCP Swami said, "We have recovered 28 motor vehicles that were stolen from various locations from north Mumbai recently. Among these, Vanrai police have recovered 12 motorcycles, Dindoshi police recovered four, while Aarey, Kurar and Kasturba Marg police recovered two bikes each. Meanwhile, Samata Nagar and Dahisar Police have recovered three motorcycles each."

All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery (section 392) and common intention (section 34).