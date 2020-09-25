Special court orders probe against Raymond's Gautam Singhania in land grab complaint

In what could spell trouble for Gautam Singhania, director of Raymond group, a special SC ST court has ordered the Thane police to investigate the complaint filed by a woman, an adivasi, alleging that the businessman has encroached upon her land near Panch Pakhadi.

Judge GP Shirsat, presiding over the court, was moved by one Sunita Bhuyal, who sought the protection of her rights in the land.

According to her complaint, filed through advocate Aditya Mishra, the land in question was cultivated by her ancestors, who were protected tenants of the land prior to 1945. The woman claimed that her ancestor's names reflected in the revenue records (7/12 extract) and were subsequently replaced with her name.

"Singhania was having illegal grievances over the disputed land as being known that my ancestors and me were Adivasis, illiterate and poor, having no approach in the society to protect our legitimate rights. Sometimes, Raymond company tried to restrain our access from the main road of disputed land," the counsel submitted before the court.

Further arguments were advanced stating that the group had slowed down its manufacturing business in Thane unit and had intended to develop the Adivasi land by constructing multi storey towers by engaging prospective developers or by selling all rights of the land in question.

As per Bhuyal, she had made several complaints with various authorities, including the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"We have never surrendered our rights before any authority, nor have we taken any kind of compensation from anyone with regard to this land," Bhuyal submitted.

"We have an apprehension that the group has amalgamated the bigger land in which the disputed land is also being amalgamated. If it is so, then the group might use the FSI, thus making it difficult to identify our land. This is being done with sole motive and malafide intention to grab our right and interest in the land," she added.

Having considered the submissions, Judge Shirsat noted that the complaint filed by Bhuyal before the Thane police and also higher ups in the city. However, no action was initiated on these complaints.

Thus, the judge ordered Vartak Nagar police station to initiate investigations into the complaints.