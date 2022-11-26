Mumbai: Police to set up special cell to locate missing girls, women

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The State Women's Commission (SWC) chairperson Rupali Chakankar has directed the state director general of police to set up a special cell to investigate and trace missing women and girls, in view of the increasing cases of disappearance of women and girls in the state.

The move comes on the backdrop of the Manikpur police facing flak for a delay in taking the missing complaint of Shraddha Walkar, which gave Aftab Poonawalla time to destroy evidence.

The SWC has been following up with the missing persons department since January 2022 regarding the investigation of missing girls and women, and is constantly seeking investigation reports.

In view of the possibility of domestic and international participation in this regard, the SWC is personally meeting the chairperson of the National Women's Commission and insisting on making a concrete plan that must be strictly implemented.

Ms Chakankar, while giving instructions to the state DGP, stressed that cases of such disappearance are on the rise and therefore, a search operation should be conducted for these missing women and girls by setting up a special cell.