Special cancellation stamp to mark launch of COVID vaccination

Now there will be a stamp to commemorate the launch of COVID-19 vaccination campaign from January 16 and special to recognise the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) role in the development of Covishield vaccine.

Maharashtra postal circle will issue a special pictorial cancellation stamp through Hadapsar Post Office Pune-411 028. Articles booked in Hadapsar Post Office will be stamped with these Special Cancellation Stamps with January 16 date.

Maharashtra postal services sources explained that a pictorial cancellation is an inked marking or impression with a graphical design. A cancellation is defined as a postal marking used to deface a stamp in order to prevent its reuse. A postmark is a marking used to document the Post Office location and the date/time of mailing.

The preparations are over in the state for the launch of the vaccination campaign at 285 centres. The government has planned to inoculate 28,500 healthcare workers comprising 100 healthcare workers at each centre. Public Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said a team of five persons has been deployed at every vaccination centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference will take information about vaccination at Cooper hospital in Mumbai and Jalna District hospital. State has received 9.63 lakh Covishield doses and 20,000 Covaxin doses.