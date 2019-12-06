Spat over seat commuter thrown out of moving train

He was rushed to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion for treatment.

Gupta, a Mankhurd resident, was a regular commuter and had boarded a Vashi-CSMT train at 8.52am. He is employed at a printing press in Masjid Bunder and was on his way to work when the incident took place.

G Inamdar of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Kurla, said Gupta was bullied, assaulted and then thrown out of a moving train near Kurla and they learnt about the incident at 9.15am, after which GRP officers reached the spot and rushed him to the Sion hospital.

“Four commuters began arguing with Gupta over a seat in the crowded train and this turned into a fight. When the train crossed Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, they threw him out of the moving train,” said Inamdar.

GRP officials said they had obtained Gupta’s statement and registered a case against the unknown passengers for attempt to murder and assault.

“We have registered the First Information Report (FIR) and will transfer the case to the Wadala GRP. We will also scrutinise the CCTV footage and have alerted all the police stations to look for the suspects,” he added.

Ravi Gupta, a relative of the injured man, said his cousin has sustained severe injuries and is critical. Doctors said “The patient has sustained injuries on his left hand, legs and head. He is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” said doctors.