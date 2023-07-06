Sparring NCP Factions To Come Face-to-Face At Meet Called By Speaker Rahul Narwekar On Friday (July 7)

Speaker Rahul Narwekar | ANI

Maharashtra Legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has convened a meeting on July 7 (Friday) ahead of the assembly monsoon session which is scheduled to begin from July 17. In an official letter issued, Ajit Pawar has been invited as the deputy chief minister and not as leader of opposition after his recent swearing-in. The meeting will be held in Vidhan Bhawan on Friday, July 7, at 12 pm. The list has names of leaders from both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar camps who will come face-to-face for the first time after Ajit Pawar's rebellion against his uncle and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar. However, no leader from the Uddhav Shiv Sena faction (UBT) has been called for the meeting in the letter issued by the Maharashtra Vidhan mandal.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Assembly budget session had ended in March this year and the Monsoon session was called from July 17.

Check the letter containing the details of the meeting and names of leaders to be present in the meet below.

Names of leaders who have been called for the meeting by assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Uday Samant, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan will be present in the meeting. Besides, Narhar Zirwal, Chhagan Bhujbal, Girish Mahajan, Ashish Shelar and Amin Patel have been invited in the meeting by the speaker.

(This is breaking news. More developments and updates expected)

