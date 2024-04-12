South Mumbai School Loses ₹ 82.55 Lakh In Online 'Man In The Middle Attack', Mumbai Police Comes To Rescue |

Mumbai police have successfully retrieved ₹ 82.55 lakh that a well-known international school in south Mumbai had lost due to an online 'man in the middle' attack.



An attack known as a "man in the middle" (MITM) occurs when an attacker surreptitiously intercepts and forwards messages between two parties that they think are in communication with one another.



"The school, between February 23 and March 16, had signed a contract with a firm named Euro phone Acoustics, a company in the UAE, to supply materials for the construction of their cafeteria," the complaint stated, as reported by India Today. For the transaction, the company had given their official email address and bank information.

— मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2024

Mumbai police retrieved the money

According to Mumbai Police's X post, soon after, anonymous online thieves made an email account that resembled the company's and wrote to the school providing the specifics of a US-based bank that would be used for the transaction. Then, the con artists requested that the school transfer around Rs 87.26 lakh to the specified bank account.

Given that the email was likely received by the UAE-based company, the school made a transfer of Rs 87.26 lakh.



The deception was discovered after the school was notified by the UAE-based company that they had no bank accounts in the US. The school then lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police.

After the cyber cops acted quickly, US bank authorities discovered that approximately Rs 82.55 lakh was left in the bank account. At the cyber cops' request, the money was refunded to the bank account.