South Mumbai jeweller Vishnu Bhowmik threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani, kin as 'Afzal'; details inside

Mukesh Ambani | File photo

A 56-year-old small-time jeweller was arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly calling up the landline number of Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and threatening to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

However, it has been revealed that the offender posed as a Muslim while making the threat call. According to police, the suspect reportedly identified as Vishnu Bhowmik, claimed to be Afzal while he rang the businessman.

The accused, Bishnu who claimed self as 'Afzal', was arrested from Dahisar at around 1:30 pm, one-and-a-half hours after he made nine abusive and threatening calls within 75 minutes. DB Marg Police had presented the accused before Police earlier this day, later the Mumbai court sent accused to Police custody till August 20.

