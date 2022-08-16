e-Paper Get App

South Mumbai jeweller Vishnu Bhowmik threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani, kin as 'Afzal'; details inside

According to police, the suspect reportedly identified as Vishnu Bhowmik, claimed to be Afzal while making the threat call.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Mukesh Ambani | File photo

A 56-year-old small-time jeweller was arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly calling up the landline number of Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and threatening to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

However, it has been revealed that the offender posed as a Muslim while making the threat call. According to police, the suspect reportedly identified as Vishnu Bhowmik, claimed to be Afzal while he rang the businessman.

The accused, Bishnu who claimed self as 'Afzal', was arrested from Dahisar at around 1:30 pm, one-and-a-half hours after he made nine abusive and threatening calls within 75 minutes. DB Marg Police had presented the accused before Police earlier this day, later the Mumbai court sent accused to Police custody till August 20.

Read Also
Mumbai police detain man from Dahisar for making threat calls to Mukesh Ambani's family
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiSouth Mumbai jeweller Vishnu Bhowmik threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani, kin as 'Afzal'; details inside

RECENT STORIES

NIA court sends ISIS active member Mohsin Ahmad to judicial custody for 30 days

NIA court sends ISIS active member Mohsin Ahmad to judicial custody for 30 days

Bombay HC gives nod for demolition of 100-yr-old dilapidated Mumbai building, directs occupants to...

Bombay HC gives nod for demolition of 100-yr-old dilapidated Mumbai building, directs occupants to...

Mumbai updates: Waterlogging slows traffic in city, suburbs

Mumbai updates: Waterlogging slows traffic in city, suburbs

Palghar: Tribal woman carried in makeshift stretcher for delivery due to lack of proper road

Palghar: Tribal woman carried in makeshift stretcher for delivery due to lack of proper road

With Amul, Mother Dairy too hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow; here's how much it...

With Amul, Mother Dairy too hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow; here's how much it...