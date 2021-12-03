'Sorry for negligence by hospital authority': Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on delay in treatment of Worli cylinder blast victims

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday expressed grief after a cylinder blast took place at a chawl in Worli on Tuesday. A four-month-old boy, who was injured in the fire that broke out following the cylinder blast died during treatment at a hospital, while his father, who had also suffered injuries in the incident, is in a critical condition.

The mayor said that "The Worli incident is very disheartening and I am sorry for the negligence by the hospital authority. "The people responsible are suspended and necessary actions are taken against them," Kishori Pednekar added.

The child and three other members of his family were injured in the blaze that had erupted on Tuesday after the cylinder blast in a room at BDD chawl (tenement) located on Ganpatrao Jadhav Marg.

All of them were initially rushed to the civic-run BYL Nair hospital for treatment, but later on the child and two other members were shifted to the Kasturba Hospital, another civic-run medical facility, a municipal official said.

The infant, identified as Mangesh Puri, was critical and died on Tuesday night during treatment, he said.

The child's father, Anand Puri, is undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital and doctors have said that his condition is critical, the official added.

Nair Hospital's dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal has already ordered a departmental inquiry after a video clip purportedly showed that the victims were not attended to promptly after they were brought to the hospital on Tuesday.

Following the death of the four-month-old boy, the BJP corporators yesterday resigned from the health committee of the BMC. They have alleged that the negligence of the doctor and the administration of Nair Hospital led to the death of the infant.

Meanwhile, on Omicron variant threat, the mayor said, "We're taking precautions to keep everyone safe from the variant."

