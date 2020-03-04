Soon, MVA govt to table CAG report on Navi Mumbai projects contract norm violations

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyati has signed and sent back the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) report on irregularities in the Navi Mumbai airport and the Metro project and violation of stipulated norms in awarding contracts during the Fadnavis government.
Now it is imperative on the incumbent Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to place the report at the earliest in the state legislature during the ongoing budget session.
Maha Vikas Aghadi minister told FPJ,'' The state cabinet had discussed the CAG report on February 27 and dispatched it to the Raj Bhavan for the Governor's consent. The government has received the report with Governor's consent.
The government plans to table the report in the next week. The government does not want to table it on the last day of the budget session on March 20."
''This will also help the members to discuss the CAG findings,'' he added.
MVA partners plans to corner BJP on the findings of the CAG report during the ongoing budget session.
The report is related to the violation of norms by the state run City and Industrial Development Corporation in awarding contracts for the Navi Mumbai International Aiport and Navi Mumbai metro project during the previous BJP led government. CAG had mentioned the lapses in awarding contracts.
About six contractors despite lack of necessary experience were awarded works worth Rs 890 crore while 10 others bagged contracts of Rs 69 crore without calling the bids.
CAG in its report also cited that CIDCO did not publish global tenders in international publications for Navi Mumbai International Aiport and it's metro projects. Around 16 tenders were awarded worth Rs 50 crore each without releasing advertisements in leading newspapers which is a set norm.
Another MVA minister said the government may table the CAG report next week as the state budget will be presented on March 6. This he opined will give MVA partners an opportunity to checkmate the BJP on scathing findings of the CAG report and also the favouritism shown to few contractors. Besides, the government may place before the house various reports on scams that took place during Fadnavis regime.
