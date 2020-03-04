Soon, MVA govt to table CAG report on Navi Mumbai projects contract norm violations

The government plans to table the report in the next week. The government does not want to table it on the last day of the budget session on March 20."

''This will also help the members to discuss the CAG findings,'' he added.

MVA partners plans to corner BJP on the findings of the CAG report during the ongoing budget session.

The report is related to the violation of norms by the state run City and Industrial Development Corporation in awarding contracts for the Navi Mumbai International Aiport and Navi Mumbai metro project during the previous BJP led government. CAG had mentioned the lapses in awarding contracts.

About six contractors despite lack of necessary experience were awarded works worth Rs 890 crore while 10 others bagged contracts of Rs 69 crore without calling the bids.

CAG in its report also cited that CIDCO did not publish global tenders in international publications for Navi Mumbai International Aiport and it's metro projects. Around 16 tenders were awarded worth Rs 50 crore each without releasing advertisements in leading newspapers which is a set norm.

Another MVA minister said the government may table the CAG report next week as the state budget will be presented on March 6. This he opined will give MVA partners an opportunity to checkmate the BJP on scathing findings of the CAG report and also the favouritism shown to few contractors. Besides, the government may place before the house various reports on scams that took place during Fadnavis regime.