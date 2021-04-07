Soon, 4 new routes for ROPAXferry and 12 for water taxis

To promote eco-friendly waterways transportation and reduce the traffic load of crowded Mumbai city roads, four new routes for ROPAXferry services and 12 new routes of water taxis are planned to be operational by December 2021.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, while reviewing the Urban Water Transportation projects for Mumbai on Wednesday said that soon these water routes will be open for public by year-end.

Currently, ROPAX (roll-on/roll-off passenger) service from Bhaucha Dhakka (Ferry Wharf) to Mandwa (Alibag)is successfully operational, reducing the road journey of 110 km to about 18 km by using waterways, thereby reducing travel time of daily commuters from about 3-4 hours to merely one hour.

Opening up four new routes of ROPAX ferries and 12 routes of water taxis is going to prove a big boon for daily commuters of Mumbai. It will result in a pollution-free, peaceful, and time-saving journey as well as reduce the travel cost and carbon footprint significantly. It would also cater to the requirements of an increasing number of tourists and commuters at various stretches of Mumbai city, the Minister stated.