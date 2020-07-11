Sony LIV slammed for promoting show with phone calls

Mumbai: Streaming platform Sony LIV recently unveiled their new web series and a number of people received calls as a promotional activity from a man who claimed that he witnessed a crime and recorded it on his phone, following which some goons were out to get him, creating panic all over.

Soon the people who received such calls took to Twitter to inform Mumbai Police and tagged them, after which the Twitter handle of Sony Liv apologised saying, "If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience."

Soon after this statement, the Maha Cyber Cell said, "It has come to our attention that Sony Liv has used a tactic for the promotion of its new show by calling people and playing a disturbing voice recording. If you receive any such call, please do not panic. We have instructed the channel to cease this promotional activity immediately."