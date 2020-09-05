‘Sonu Sood will save us’: Twitterati share hilarious memes after earthquake hits Mumbai

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.

As the news headlined on social media, Twitter witnessed #earthquake as a top trend, courtesy some hilarious memes.