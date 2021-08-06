Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to participate in Congress rally in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, will hold a public rally at Shivaji Park on December 28 in the presence of party interim president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi. Congress party in charge of Maharashtra HK Patil announced the proposed public rally at a meeting with the party office-bearers here on Friday. He clarified that there was no discussion about the alliance for the upcoming BMC elections but they discussed the party’s manifesto and poll-related programmes.

Patil’s clarification is important as the state unit chief Nana Patole and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Bhai Jagtap have been propagating going solo in the BMC elections.

Patil slammed the Central government for not providing timely help to the Maharashtra government especially in the wake of floods and landslides following the devastating rains in the Konkan region and parts of Western Maharashtra. He further noted that neither the Prime Minister nor Home Minister visited the state after the crisis.