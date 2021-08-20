Sonia Gandhi's virtual meet today - CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar likely to attend

Advertisement

Prompted by the exemplary unity displayed by the opposition parties against the government in Parliament’s monsoon session that had just ended, Sonia Gandhi has called for a virtual meeting of Congress chief ministers (Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh), and invites have been sent out to Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and NCP boss Sharad Pawar.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to be held today. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on August 12, had confirmed Uddhav Thackeray’s participation, saying, “The opposition is united. We had met at Kapilji’s home. Now, on August 20, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will speak to CMs of the Congress-ruled states. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in this meeting.”

Thackeray had attended the virtual meeting of opposition chief ministers convened by Sonia Gandhi last August, during which he had famously asked fellow participants, including Mamata Banerjee, whether they were prepared to fight the BJP. “Humein darna hai ya ladna hai?” Thackeray had asked, to which Mamata replied, “Ladna hai.” She had later praised Thackeray, saying that he was doing a great job in the pandemic.

(With inputs from Jal Khambata)

ALSO READ Mumbai: AEC arrests Mangaluru man in extortion case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:21 AM IST