'Some people are trying to win over new MLAs with money': Shiv Sena indirectly accuses BJP of poaching

"Some people are trying to win over new Sena MLAs with money power. Such complaints are increasing. Sena will not allow a politics devoid of values in the state. The previous government is trying to form the new government with money power. But no one is helping farmers hence farmers want a Sena CM," the editorial said.

The also took a jibe at BJP leader Chandrakant Patil. Patil, who will be leading the party delegation to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tomorrow, had earlier asserted that the government formed in Maharashtra will be of the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance). Sudhir Mungantiwar talked about good news but not about numbers. No one should think of ruining the prestige of Maharashtra. Sena is ready with swords to protect the integrity of the state," the editorial said.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had, too, earlier said that the "good news" of BJP-Shiv Sena government formation in Maharashtra will be announced soon. The Sena editorial said that "good news" will come only when Maharashtra witnesses Aaditya Thackeray on the chair of the Chief Minister.