'Some Of Us Tried To Commit Suicide,' 8 Female Constables To Seek Action Against Perpetrators Of Bogus WhatsApp Letter

Eight female constables at the centre of a bogus WhatsApp letter alleging rape and sexual assaults at the hands of senior officials will soon approach Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and the administration department to initiate action against unnamed people.

The claims in the 'bogus' letter

The letter claimed that three senior police officers at the Motor Transport Unit sexually exploited and abused eight female constables before they were finally transferred to other units. The letter said the constables were impregnated by their seniors, who threatened and blackmailed them with obscene photos and videos.

The Free Press Journal has a copy of the bogus letter, which contains the signatures of the constables.

A copy of the letter was sent to the senior politicians and police officers, including the chief minister, the Mumbai police commissioner, additional commissioners and deputy commissioners. It was also sent to local stations in Mumbai, including one at Matunga.

“It is so embarrassing and humiliating”

“It is so embarrassing and humiliating,” one constable named in the first line of the letter told The Free Press Journal. “Everything is bogus, not one accusation is real. Our seniors treat us like sisters, with utmost respect and dignity. Saying such things about them is defamatory. Second, it is also humiliating to us... the copies of the letter are reaching our family and friends via WhatsApp.”

Another constable said, “Some of us tried to commit suicide because our families started questioning us about the contents of the letter. Some were married, some were engaged, some were mothers... you know how society looks at a woman when news like this emerges?”

One official in Mumbai received a copy of the letter from another in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Mumbai officer said: “At first it felt horrific but as I kept reading and noticed the signatures, I realised it was bogus. The signatures look like they were all signed by one person.”

One officer who name is mentioned in the letter told The Free Press Journal: “My wife received the letter on WhatsApp. My family is asking me questions but I’m keeping calm as I know I didn’t commit whatever the letter states I did.”