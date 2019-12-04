Some BJP leaders tried to defeat Pankaja and Rohini: Khadse fires veiled barbs at Fadnavis

In a veiled attack on former CM Devendra Fadnavis for below par performance of the BJP in the Maharashtra assembly polls, senior leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday blamed certain leaders of the party for the defeat of his daughter Rohini and former minister Pankaja Munde.

He demanded action against the leaders responsible for the BJP's shrunken tally of 105 seats, down from 122 in 2014.

In another veiled jibe at the former chief minister, Khadse said the BJP would have retained power had the party agreed to former ally Shiv Sena's demand for sharing the post of chief minister in new government.

When asked by reporters whether he was targetting Fadnavis, Khadse said "I am talking about the person who led the entire poll campaign and the strategy. I do not have to take anyone's name at this moment as people are smart enough