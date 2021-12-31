Sombre year-end as Mumbai reports more than 5,500 COVID-19 cases in a single day

Mumbai on Friday, December 31 reported a massive surge in COVID-19 cases after 5,500 fresh infections were reported in the city.

City recorded a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with 5,631 fresh infections in a single day.

With today's fresh cases, Mumbai's total tally reached 7,85,110.

548 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged today, taking the recovery count to 7,49,707. Now, there are 16,441 active cases in the city.

City recorded 1 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,376 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:25 PM IST