'Sole Target, Assembly Constituency': Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare During Statewide Tour

Sunil Tatkare |

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has embarked on a statewide tour aimed at reinforcing its presence and support across Maharashtra. The tour, initiated by NCP State President MP Sunil Tatkare, began in Ahmednagar with the slogan "Sole Target, Assembly Constituency."

During a review meeting in Ahmednagar, Tatkare announced that the scope of the tour would expand following the conclusion of the current Lok Sabha session. He emphasized the importance of drawing strength from the people to solidify the party's roots in the state. Tatkare expressed confidence that the district would continue to support Ajit Pawar as it had in the past.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sunil Tatkare Attacks INDIA Alliance During Rally In Alibaug

Tatkare highlighted Ahmednagar's historical significance in Maharashtra, noting its achievements in various fields since Independence. He criticized the Mahavikas Aghadi for what he described as religious polarization during the Lok Sabha elections and praised young city MLA Sangram Jagtap for securing a lead of 32,000 votes for the Mahayuti candidate despite these challenges.

Addressing the party workers, Tatkare urged them to understand and align with their leaders' sentiments and to actively combat misinformation spread by the opposition. He emphasized the need for unity and responsibility among the activists to enhance public support for the party.

Tatkare also issued a veiled warning to Rohit Pawar, cautioning those considering a switch to the BJP. He called for collective efforts to restore confidence among the people and reiterated the party's commitment to the ideology of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar.

The first day of the tour included a meeting with Ahmednagar city district executives, office bearers, and regional office bearers, followed by a review meeting with representatives from various constituencies in the Ahmednagar South Rural Lok Sabha Constituency.

Notable attendees included MLA Sangram Jagtap, Women State President Rupalitai Chakankar, Youth State President Suraj Chavan, and State Social Cell President Sunil Magare.