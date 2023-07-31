 'Sold His Soul & Integrity For ₹50 Crore': Priyanka Chaturvedi On Shinde Camp MLA After Misogynistic Remarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Sold His Soul & Integrity For ₹50 Crore': Priyanka Chaturvedi On Shinde Camp MLA After Misogynistic Remarks

'Sold His Soul & Integrity For ₹50 Crore': Priyanka Chaturvedi On Shinde Camp MLA After Misogynistic Remarks

MLA Sanjay Shirsat said that she was sent to the Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray solely because of her appearance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | Instagram

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly criticized Shinde camp MLA Sanjay Shirsat for making derogatory remarks about her, suggesting that she was sent to the Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray solely because of her appearance.

Shirsat claimed that another politician from Maharashtra, Chandrakant Khaire, belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had informed him of this. Reports in the media indicated that Shirsat's comments were triggered by Chaturvedi referring to the Shinde faction of MLAs as "traitors." He also pointed out that Chaturvedi had no right to label anyone as a "traitor" since she herself had left the Congress to join the Shiv Sena.

In response, Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and labeled Shirsat as a "traitor" who compromised his "soul and integrity" for personal gain.

"I do not require a traitor to pass judgments on my appearance or the reasons for my position. He sold his principles and integrity for petty benefits," she expressed in a tweet in Marathi.

Furthermore, she stated, "Sanjay Shirsat epitomizes the widespread sickness in his political views and his attitude towards women. His comments reflect his own indecent character, which explains why the BJP associates with him."

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Notebook Distribution In Turbhe School On Occasion Of Uddhav...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Irked With Poor Water Supply, Karanjade Residents To Hold Protest On Aug 3

Navi Mumbai News: Irked With Poor Water Supply, Karanjade Residents To Hold Protest On Aug 3

Pen To Paper: Reviewing 'Everyone Has A Story' And Its Coming Of Age Appeal

Pen To Paper: Reviewing 'Everyone Has A Story' And Its Coming Of Age Appeal

'Sold His Soul & Integrity For ₹50 Crore': Priyanka Chaturvedi On Shinde Camp MLA After...

'Sold His Soul & Integrity For ₹50 Crore': Priyanka Chaturvedi On Shinde Camp MLA After...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Technical Snag At Dadar Leads To Local Trains Running Late; Massive...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Technical Snag At Dadar Leads To Local Trains Running Late; Massive...

Navi Mumbai: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies From Snake Bite After Medical Negligence; Sparks Protests In Pen

Navi Mumbai: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies From Snake Bite After Medical Negligence; Sparks Protests In Pen