'Sold His Soul & Integrity For ₹50 Crore': Priyanka Chaturvedi On Shinde Camp MLA After Misogynistic Remarks

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly criticized Shinde camp MLA Sanjay Shirsat for making derogatory remarks about her, suggesting that she was sent to the Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray solely because of her appearance.

Shirsat claimed that another politician from Maharashtra, Chandrakant Khaire, belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had informed him of this. Reports in the media indicated that Shirsat's comments were triggered by Chaturvedi referring to the Shinde faction of MLAs as "traitors." He also pointed out that Chaturvedi had no right to label anyone as a "traitor" since she herself had left the Congress to join the Shiv Sena.

In response, Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and labeled Shirsat as a "traitor" who compromised his "soul and integrity" for personal gain.

"I do not require a traitor to pass judgments on my appearance or the reasons for my position. He sold his principles and integrity for petty benefits," she expressed in a tweet in Marathi.

Furthermore, she stated, "Sanjay Shirsat epitomizes the widespread sickness in his political views and his attitude towards women. His comments reflect his own indecent character, which explains why the BJP associates with him."

