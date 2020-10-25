Solar-fueled machine to filter Mithi River’s water

Customised solar-operated machines to filter Mithi River water and make it potable in exchange for plastic waste will be installed at the Bandra Kurla Complex by November, said Saurabh Gupta, founder of Earth5R. Once the machine is delivered from Finland, it will take a week's time for installation.

According to Earth5, the technology that will be used to remove plastic from the river consists of solar powered boom units, a concentrator unit and a conveyor belt unit. The water cleaning unit will use reverse osmosis technology.

Reportedly, the Mumbai-based organisation Earth5, United Nations Technology Innovation Labs (UNTIL), VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and River Recycle Finland have tied up with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to clean the debris floating in the Mithi River. Once it is operational, a mobile application will be made available, which will allow people to turn in plastic and equivalent units of water will be filtered from the river for drinking.