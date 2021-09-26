Solapur: Truck carrying illegally mined sand kills cop; three held

A 32-year-old police constable was killed on Saturday when a mini-truck carrying illegally mined sand in Solapur district of Maharashtra he was trying to stop knocked him down, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 AM at Mangalwedha village, 380 km from Mumbai when the constable, Ganesh Sonalkar, tried to stop the mini-truck which was carrying the sand excavated illegally from the Bhima river, a police official said.

He said the driver of the mini-truck didn't stop and dashed Sonalkar, crushing him to death.

Two persons, including driver Ranjeet Sudke (19) who is the main accused and vehicle owner Sagar Masal (23) were arrested, and a minor was detained, the official said.

An FIR was registered and the investigation is underway, he added.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:04 AM IST