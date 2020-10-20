Software engineer dies after his car rams into a dumper

A 22-year-old software engineer died after his car rammed into a dumper from behind on the Dadar TT bridge on Tuesday morning. In the accident, the three friends of the deceased too sustained injuries. Following the incident the Matunga police have registered an offence against the deceased Vipul Agawane for causing death due to negligence and of rash driving of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place at around 2 am on Tuesday when Agawane and his three friends Saurabh Gore (22), Rahul Karande (30) and Chetan Thorat (22) were returning to their home in Dharavi. According to the police, they had gone to meet their friend in Bhoiwada in Agawane’s car. Agawane, a resident of Kala Killa chowk at Dharavi was employed with a private company.

One of the occupant of the car told the police in his statement that, Agawane was driving rashly. “While alighting from Dadar TT bridge, Agawane lost control over his vehicle and rammed his car into a dumper moving ahead of their car,” said investigating officer, PSI Sandip Ahirrao, of Matunga police station.

According to the police, Agawane was rushed to the nearby hospital, however, he was declared dead on arrival, two of his friends too received serious injuries while one escaped with minor injuries.