Social media being used to defame Mumbai & Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed social media platforms are being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Since the last five to six years, disparaging comments are being made on social media in the name of gossiping and there is no restriction on it, the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Maharashtra and the Marathis are experiencing such a situation for the past some days, it said.

"Social media is being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra. But if anyone retorts to such gossiping in their own style, then concerns are raised about one's (the users) freedom of speech," the Marathi daily said without mentioning any incident.