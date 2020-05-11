Social distancing: Eight BEST buses get PVC curtains

Mumbai: Considering the safety of the frontline workers, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has installed transparent plastic PVC sheets inside its conventional single-decker buses to ensure there is minimal physical contact and social distancing norms are maintained inside the buses.

One transparent PVC curtain is installed between the driver's cabin and the passenger's area. Separate curtains are installed beside each seat adjacent to the gangway creating a safe enclosure for the passengers who will be sitting in the buses.