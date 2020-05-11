Social distancing: Eight BEST buses get PVC curtains

Mumbai: Considering the safety of the frontline workers, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has installed transparent plastic PVC sheets inside its conventional single-decker buses to ensure there is minimal physical contact and social distancing norms are maintained inside the buses.
One transparent PVC curtain is installed between the driver's cabin and the passenger's area. Separate curtains are installed beside each seat adjacent to the gangway creating a safe enclosure for the passengers who will be sitting in the buses.
The assembling of the makeshift curtains is being done by the BEST technical staffers at the Dadar workshop and inhouse raw materials have been used for making the curtains. As on Saturday, these curtains have been installed in eight buses and soon 110 more buses will be getting these facilities for its frontline workers.
"We have designed these curtains especially for the buses which are carrying paramedical officers and civic officials. BEST has come with this unique strategy for the safety of the frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic" said BEST spokesperson, Manoj Varade.
