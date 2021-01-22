SoBo residents make a desperate 'trunk call'

The BMC has given permission to an electricity supplying contractor to dig trenches to lay electric cables. As a result, BMC workers have dug several roads in residential areas at Cuffe Parade, Oval Maidan and Jagannath Bhosale Marg. However, angry residents alleged that the workers have partially chopped the roots of the trees while digging the trenches. Many of these trees are decade old and cutting their roots would make them vulnerable.

"The engineers have dug 7-8 feet deep trenches. These trees are old and have weak roots. They could fall easily next monsoon," said Aakash Shetty, a local resident and entrepreneur.

Many trees in South Mumbai fell during the monsoons last year. Residents fear if more trees fall, there will be heavy flooding in their area during the rains. “They have done similar things in the past. I had lodged a complaint to the Tree Authority back then also," said Ruchir Desai, another resident.

Harshita Narwekar, BJP corporator of the area said that the BMC officials did not inform her about the road works. "Hacking trees could result in immense flooding in the monsoons. This area is close to the sea. The BMC initiated works without even informing the local representatives," Narwekar rued.

After receiving complaints from residents, officials from the BMC tree department carried out a survey in the area. “We have surveyed the area and will forward a report of our findings to the road department. They will then take a call on the necessary steps that would be taken" said a senior official of the BMC trees department.