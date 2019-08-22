SoBo can become best Heritage District of India: Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has asserted with its numerous heritage buildings, libraries, synagogues, churches and historic temples, South Mumbai has the potential to become the best Heritage District of India.

He said it can be achieved with the support of corporates and active participation of the citizens.

“Mumbai has got world heritage sites, such as CST station and wonderful edifices such as BMC headquarters, CSMV Museum, David Sassoon Library, synagogues, churches, temples, old government houses, asiatic society and many others. We must identify these buildings, restore them and develop a heritage tourism circuit,” he said.

Rao was speaking while accepting the UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation on behalf of the University of Mumbai. The University’s project of restoration of the Rajabai Clock Tower and Library Building has received the Honorable Mention award from UNESCO India.

The award was presented by Eric Falt, Director, UNESCO (India). The restoration was carried at the initiative of the Indian Heritage Society with financial support from Tata Consultancy Services.

Noting that many countries possess one or two heritage monuments and yet they attract millions of tourists, the Governor said developing a Heritage Circuit will help us attract tourists and create employment opportunities for the people.

Stating that in his humble ways, he had preserved the underground heritage bun­ker inside Raj Bhavan, the Governor expressed the need to make citizens stakeholders in the conservation of heritage.

He asked the University of Mumbai to involve students in the heritage movement and to start certificate programmes on heritage and history of the city.

Minister of Higher Education Vinod Tawde, vice chancellor Suhas Pednekar, chairperson of the Indian Heritage Society Anita Garware, architect Brinda Somaya and TCS COO N G Subramaniam were also present.