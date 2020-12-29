Snubbed Shiv Sena responds, says Congress is 'big party' with dispersed vote bank

Replying to the criticism of Congress over its editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena has responded that Congress is indeed a large party and any political front is led by a large party. However, it said that the traditional vote bank of Congress has dispersed now and the party will have to find a solution for it.

The party has responded through an editorial in Saamana.

In its recent article in mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena had made a strong case to hand over the leadership of UPA to Pawar. Besides, questions have also been raised on the leadership capability of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Shiv Sena also lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, saying that it is working against democracy.

Responding to the comments, on the occasion of Congress Foundation day, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil hit out at the Shiv Sena, saying since it was not part of the UPA, it shouldn't speak about changing the leadership of the coalition.

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan said that onus of survival of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government does not lie with his party alone and hit out at ally Shiv Sena over its comments on the UPA leadership and the 2022 BMC polls.

Khan said the Shiv Sena was not a member of the UPA and no right to speak on how the Congress-led national opposition alliance should function.

"What is the locus standi of 'Saamana' (Shiv Sena mouthpiece) to comment on the UPA leadership. Sonia Gandhi (Congress president) is and will always remain the UPA chairperson," he said.

"Who has given the right to 'Saamana' to speak on change of leadership in the UPA?" the Congress leader asked.

(With inputs from PTI)