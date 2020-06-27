Smriti Irani to mark BJP’s second term in office

Union Minister Smriti Irani from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will address a virtual rally on Sunday evening to mark the completion of the first year of the Narendra Modi-led government’s second term in office.

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakantdada Patil and his counterpart from Mumbai Mangalprabhat Lodha and BJP state in-charge Saroj Pandey will also be part of the rally.

The BJP has claimed that 30 lakh people from Mumbai and the Konkan will participate in the online public meeting, which will ‘take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme to the masses’.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister NS Tomar have addressed such virtual jansamwad rallies in Maharashtra. The party unit has scheduled more such public meetings, which will be broadcasted online and streamed on social media.