Smriti Irani lashes out at Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and Union minister for textiles, Smriti Irani labelled Congress leader and MP, Rahul Gandhi as an incompetent political rival on Friday.

“Rahul Gandhi is an incompetent politician compared to a leader like Devendra Fadnavis. He has become a problem for his own party,” stated Smriti at a press conference.

Smriti also said, Gandhi tasted defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, as he was taught a lesson by the voters, for joining hands with the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar, someone who gave his life for independence. The people of Maharashtra will give him a befitting reply on October 21.” added Smriti.

The Irani accused the Congress leader of maligning the country, when a Congress Party unit went to meet the leaders of the British Labour Party (BLP) to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, the BJP had taken a stand, when BLP leader Jeremy Corbynn took to Twitter stating, he had a discussion with the Congress leaders regarding the breach of human rights of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Rahul Gandhi needs to answer the people of India, why his party went ahead to have a discussion on Kashmir issue, despite the stated stand, there will be no third party intervention in Kashmir, since it is an internal issue,” stated the union minister.

Speaking on the Aarey issue, on which the Shiv Sena and the BJP have taken complete opposite stands, irani stated, Mumbai is on the path of progress and the issues of development and ecological conservation need to be balanced.

Later in the day, Irani held roadshow campaigns for the BJP at the suburban constituencies of Borivli (west) and Ville Parle (west).