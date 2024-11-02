 Smog Engulfs Mumbai As Air Quality Deteriorates; Visuals Surface
Smog Engulfs Mumbai As Air Quality Deteriorates; Visuals Surface

According to the global AQI ranking portal 'IQAir' Air quality in Mumbai was recorded at 192 at 10 am on Saturday. AQI between 151 to 200 falls in the unhealthy category of air pollution level.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
A thick layer of smog engulfs area near Marine Drive as air quality continues to deteriorate in Mumbai | ANI

Mumbai: A thick layer of smog engulfed the area near Marine Drive on Saturday morning as air quality continued to deteriorate in Mumbai.

A woman who was running on Marine Drive told ANI that she was unable to see anything or breathe properly due to the smog. She said that every year after Diwali, Marine Drive is completely covered in smog.

article-image

Mumbaikars On Deterioration In Air Quality

"I can't see anything. When we run, we can't even breathe properly. I can't see anything, I can't even breathe, I can't even run, this happens every year. Marine Drive is completely covered by smog," she told ANI.

A resident taking a walk on Marine Drive told ANI that he was disappointed by the severe pollution he saw during his morning walk today and urged citizens to take responsibility for improving the city's environment.

"As a resident, I'm disheartened by the severe pollution I witnessed during my morning walk today. The recent Diwali celebrations, although meant to be a festival of lights, have unfortunately contributed significantly to noise and air pollution. I sincerely wish citizens would take more responsibility in improving our city's quality of life and environment," he told ANI.

article-image

About Delhi's Air Quality

In the national capital, the situation was similar, with a thin layer of smog engulfing the city. The AQI was recorded at 296 at 7 am on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A cyclist near India Gate told ANI that air pollution makes breathing difficult while cycling, jogging, or engaging in heavy physical activities.

Speaking to ANI he said, "There are serious problems because of pollution; if you look around, the air is polluted. When you walk normally, you don't feel it, but if you cycle, jog or do any heavy work, you will feel that it is quite difficult to breathe."

