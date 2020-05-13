Slum areas see spurt in cases

Mumbai: The H-West ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is one such ward which has a 50-50 ratio of slums and residential societies in the west side of Santacruz, Khar and Bandra.

This ward, which had been doing quite well until the first few weeks of lockdown considering the spread of Coronavirus, has seen a spurt of COVID-19 positive cases in the last fortnight, mostly in the slums.

With over 291 positive cases recorded till May 12, it has managed to keep itself away from the top 10 list, which has over 64 containment zones for a total of 4.84 lakh population.

A civic official from the H west ward told The Free Press Journal that this ward, which would report 10-15 cases on an average daily, saw a sudden spurt in the last week, most of them traced to slum pockets.

With the increasing number of cases reported in the slums, the police and civic authorities have been directed to turn those areas into containment zones to stop the spread of the pandemic in the initial stages itself. “We are reconsidering the parameters of containment zones and are taking preventive measures to ensure the measures are followed through.