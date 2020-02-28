Slow down Mumbaikars: Check out Mumbai Traffic Police's revised speed limits on major roads

After installing decibel meters at select traffic signals to curb the alarming rise in the noise pollution levels, the Mumbai Traffic Police have now revised speed limits on major roads across the city.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the traffic police have revised the speed limit on 11 major roads and bridges. The speed limits will be revised on roads including Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Marine Drive, Western and Eastern Express Highway (WEH and EEH), JJ flyover, Eastern Freeway, and Lal Baug flyover.

The revised speed limit for Marine Drive is now 65 kmph, while for WEH and EEH the revised speed limit is 70 kmph. On the other hand, the revised speed limit for Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 80 kmph and for JJ Flyover the revised speed limit is 60 kmph.