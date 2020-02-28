Slow down Mumbaikars: Check out Mumbai Traffic Police's revised speed limits on major roads

After installing decibel meters at select traffic signals to curb the alarming rise in the noise pollution levels, the Mumbai Traffic Police have now revised speed limits on major roads across the city.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the traffic police have revised the speed limit on 11 major roads and bridges. The speed limits will be revised on roads including Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Marine Drive, Western and Eastern Express Highway (WEH and EEH), JJ flyover, Eastern Freeway, and Lal Baug flyover.
The revised speed limit for Marine Drive is now 65 kmph, while for WEH and EEH the revised speed limit is 70 kmph. On the other hand, the revised speed limit for Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 80 kmph and for JJ Flyover the revised speed limit is 60 kmph.
The Mumbai Traffic Police in January this year had installed decibel meters at certain select but heavy traffic signals. This decibel meters were installed to deter the habitual honkers through a campaign named 'The Punishing Signal'.
The traffic police have installed and activated at major junctions or signals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Terminus, Marine Drive, Pedder Road, Hindmata Cinema Dadar, and Bandra.
Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey had told IANS that the decibel monitors are connected to traffic signals around the island city, and when the cacophony exceeds the dangerous 85-decibel mark due to needless honking, the signal timer resets, entailing a double waiting time for all vehicles.
