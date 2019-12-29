Sleeping man shot dead inside Kalwa medical shop

Thane: A 23-year-old man from Thane was shot dead by an unidentified robber on early Saturday morning, after he broke into the medical shop in which the victim was sleeping. The thief also stole Rs 8,500 in cash and is at large.

Kalwa police said that the incident took place at Shivaji Nagar area in Kalwa at around 4 am when the deceased, identified as Premsingh Purohit, 23, who belongs to Rajasthan, was sleeping in his uncle’s, Veer Yuvraj, medical shop where he worked.

The robber broke into the shop and he woke up a sleeping Purohit who opposed him, whereby the robber fired two rounds from a point blank range, said an officer.

Locals rushed to the spot when they heard the gun fire and the screaming sound of a man. They found the shop’s shutter broken and Purohit lying in a pool of blood. They then informed the local police station.

Police rushed to the spot and took him to Kalwa hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The victim suffered deep chest injuries and succumbed to that, police said.

Shekhar Bagde, senior police inspector of Kalwa police station said, “We have formed five teams and one team from the crime branch. We got photos of the robber from a CCTV footage of the area and have circulated the photos across police stations.”