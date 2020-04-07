Six positive cases in KDMC Taking the Kalyan-Dombivali count to a total number of 34 cases so far

Thane: Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalyan-Dombivali on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 34, which also includes a 22-year-old nurse from Mumbai Jaslok Hospital, tested positive for coronavirus, civic officials said on Monday.
Three of the six fresh cases are of those who had meet COVID-19 patients, they said. "Among the six is a 65-yearold man from Dombivali West with a history of blood pressure and diabetes. Others are in the 22 to 55 years age group.
Contract tracing is being done by 210 medical teams," he added. All the 34 comprise five in Kalyan East, seven Kalyan West, 16 in Dombivali East and six in Dombivali West. All of them have been sent to Kasturba Hospital, according to the health department of the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).
Apart from containment measures and spraying disinfectants, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on house-to-house Kalyan-Dombivali areas which have been blocked from all sides and policemen deployed at all access points. Only emergency cases are being let in or out and all non-essential movement is banned.
It is notable that A 67-year old woman from Dombivali died due to coronavirus during treatment in Kasturba hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, said health department of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Sunday, while the 25-year-old man who had returned from Turkey tested positive on March 25, and was admitted to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai the next day. After 12 days in the hospital he was discharged on Monday.
The contain the spread of the virus, curfew and lockdown has been announced in the area. The police in the state had installed check posts at various places to keep a check on vehicles plying, nonetheless. Such check posts were a common sight at every six kilometre in Thane.