Six positive cases in KDMC Taking the Kalyan-Dombivali count to a total number of 34 cases so far

Thane: Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalyan-Dombivali on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 34, which also includes a 22-year-old nurse from Mumbai Jaslok Hospital, tested positive for coronavirus, civic officials said on Monday.

Three of the six fresh cases are of those who had meet COVID-19 patients, they said. "Among the six is a 65-yearold man from Dombivali West with a history of blood pressure and diabetes. Others are in the 22 to 55 years age group.

Contract tracing is being done by 210 medical teams," he added. All the 34 comprise five in Kalyan East, seven Kalyan West, 16 in Dombivali East and six in Dombivali West. All of them have been sent to Kasturba Hospital, according to the health department of the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).