Six nabbed for killing 70-year-old man in Mumbai

Six persons have been arrested for the murder of a 70-year-old man in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Wednesday.

Maruti Gawli was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death outside a shop at Valji Laddha road on October 2, following which a case of murder was registered, an official said.

On investigation, the police found that brothers Deepak More (38) and Vinod More (30), who lived in the same locality as the deceased, had allegedly suspected his involvement in their father's death last month, the official said.

The duo confessed to have hired four persons from Ghatkopar and Mankhurd areas of the city and paid them Rs 70,000 to kill Gawli, he said.

The police on Monday arrested the More brothers, Asif Nasir Shaikh (28), Moinuddin Allauddin Ansari alias Sahil (27), Aarif Abdul Sattar Khan (30) and Shahanawaj alias Sonu Akhtar Shaikh (30), the official said.

The accused have been booked under sections 302 (Murder) and 120-B (planning) of the IPC and were sent to police custody till October 17, he added.