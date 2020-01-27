Six-month-old girl, parents injured in a gas explosion in Pune

Three members of a family, including a six-month-old girl, were injured on Monday morning in an explosion triggered by leaking cooking gas in their house here in Maharashtra, a fire brigade official said.

The incident occurred in Sambhaji Nagar in Kharadi locality of the city when Asha Bhawale (26) switched on the gas burner in the morning, he said.

Incidentally, the Bhawale faimly had purchased the new gas connection on Sunday.